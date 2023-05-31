Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Drops By 5.3%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 905,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.7 %

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 940,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,142 shares of company stock worth $3,409,682 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after buying an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,953,000 after buying an additional 187,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

