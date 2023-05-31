Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Expands By 13.4%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Trading Down 1.8 %

EVGN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.