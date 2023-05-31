Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rises By 8.2%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

EXROF remained flat at $1.55 on Wednesday. 144,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,874. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

