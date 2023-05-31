Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rises By 8.2%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Exro Technologies Price Performance
EXROF remained flat at $1.55 on Wednesday. 144,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,874. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.
Exro Technologies Company Profile
