Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declines By 17.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

PFD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 14,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,582. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.