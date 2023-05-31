Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Grows By 6.2%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 113,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.51. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

