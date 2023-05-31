Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Decreases By 8.8%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 167,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 327,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 322,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 227,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 206,956 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Articles

