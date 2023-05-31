Short Interest in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rises By 11.1%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,835 shares of company stock valued at $66,680. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

GWRS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 35,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,568. The company has a market cap of $278.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

