Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Declines By 5.3%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HROWL remained flat at $23.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $25.54.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

