Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declines By 6.0%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 184,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Hawkins Price Performance
HWKN traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $983.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $51.73.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
