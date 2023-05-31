Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declines By 6.0%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 184,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $983.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $51.73.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.