Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Expands By 10.5%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.82. 14,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $173.51 and a twelve month high of $335.53.

Hingham Institution for Savings Cuts Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

