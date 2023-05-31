Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rises By 11.4%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 482,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

International Money Express Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,630,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,865,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $24,203,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 491,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 527,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $848.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

