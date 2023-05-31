Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Declines By 11.4%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 1,975,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,513.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:ITVPF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

