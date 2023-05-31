Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Rises By 25.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.87. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

