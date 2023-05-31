Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Grows By 25.9%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,172.8 days.
L’Occitane International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. L’Occitane International has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.44.
L’Occitane International Company Profile
