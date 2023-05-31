Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Grows By 27.9%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.9 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance
Shares of MPZZF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
