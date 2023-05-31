Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Drops By 16.8%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NAK stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,610. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
