Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Drops By 16.8%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NAK stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,610. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

