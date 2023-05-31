Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Increases By 17.1%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE UNM traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 937,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,118. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 290,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,627 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unum Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Unum Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.