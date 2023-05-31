Short Interest in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Decreases By 13.5%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

