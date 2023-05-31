Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 174,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 526,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shutterstock Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,044,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,475,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,474,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

