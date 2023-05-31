SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $376.87 million and approximately $125.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.48 or 1.00037382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002322 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29737544 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $47,390,015.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

