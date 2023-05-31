Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Down 0.9%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €104.90 ($112.80) and last traded at €105.10 ($113.01). Approximately 6,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.10 ($114.09).

SIX2 has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

