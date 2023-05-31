Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

About Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after purchasing an additional 781,209 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

