Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
