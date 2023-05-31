SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

