SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 580,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.0 days.

CWYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins initiated coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 10,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

