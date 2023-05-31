SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,961,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 38,233,887 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.