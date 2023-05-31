SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,191 shares of company stock valued at $431,583 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SoundThinking stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.98 million, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.47. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

