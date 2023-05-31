Sourceless Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $587.72 million and $312.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,193.41 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02557429 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

