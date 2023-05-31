SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

