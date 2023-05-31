Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $5,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AZN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,654. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

