Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,381 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,486,000 after acquiring an additional 149,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 1,170,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

