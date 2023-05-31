Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 910 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $49,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.54. 99,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.22. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

