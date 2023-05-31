Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.