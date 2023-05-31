Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,157 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $151.50. 70,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

