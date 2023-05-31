Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $96.70. 400,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

