Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sabre by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 351,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,916 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 43,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

SABR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 3,487,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

