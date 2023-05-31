Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.65. 827,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,748. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

