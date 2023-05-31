SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Up 2.9%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.91. 267,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,560,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

