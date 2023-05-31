Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 3,495 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 263.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $12.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $815.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

