Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,260. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

