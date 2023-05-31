Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 3,282,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,575. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

