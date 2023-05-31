Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.60. 1,111,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,889. The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

