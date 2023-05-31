Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

