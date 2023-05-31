Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 10,730 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,263,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,044,732,000 after purchasing an additional 912,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.59. 6,134,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,923. The company has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.