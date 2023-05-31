Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 1,170 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,948. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

