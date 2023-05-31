Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 17,010 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

