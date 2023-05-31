Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 17,750 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. 2,522,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,677. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

