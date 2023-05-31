Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 770 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 45,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Visa by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 274,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,016,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $218.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $409.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.