Status Market Cap Hits $89.32 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Status has a market capitalization of $89.32 million and $1.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,076.27 or 1.00072159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,962,966.235242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02346979 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,448,194.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.