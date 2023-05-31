Steem Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.67 million and $1.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,346,668 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

