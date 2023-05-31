Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target to C$0.35

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EGT traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 231,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,613. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The company has a market cap of C$59.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.